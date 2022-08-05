Local children and the families are ready for the new school year because of efforts spearheaded by the Norfolk Salvation Army.
On July 30, the Norfolk Salvation Army conducted its annual Stuff the Bus event, which supplies local children in need with backpacks filled with school supplies for the entire year.
In-person registration began on June 1 and ran through July 19, with appointments provided at the Salvation Army and Norfolk Family Coalition.
The first phase of the program was followed by the Salvation Army’s Stuff the Bus prep week, which ran July 25 through July 29. On the 25th, miniature donation-collection buses located throughout the community at local businesses and churches were emptied, and donors brought in locally purchased school supplies.
The Walmart store in Norfolk provided a boost to the overall effort, donating about 260 items. This year Norfolk-area residents and businesses donated more than 4,000 school-supply items in all, according to a press release from the Norfolk Salvation Army.
Backpack distribution was conducted the morning of Saturday, July 30, at The Salvation Army of Norfolk offices. With the help of volunteers and partners, the Stuff the Bus program provided 255 local children with a full array of school supplies and 105 local families with meal kits from Healthy Blue.