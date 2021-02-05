YANKTON — The Benedictine Peace Center of Sacred Heart Monastery in Yankton will host three opportunities for spiritual renewal during the 2021 Lenten season.
These online offerings include opportunities for input, sharing and prayer.
“Finding Hope in the Deserts of Our Lives: A Lenten Retreat” will occur on Zoom from 9:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20.
Benedictine Peace Center staff will invite participants to discern the source of hope and peace in the midst of pandemic and chaos, to find serenity amid the storm.
Sister Doris Oberembt will lead discussion in breakout groups following short presentations by Sisters Jeanne Ranek, Mary Jo Polak and Penny Bingham.
To register, email BenedictinePeaceCtr@YanktonBenedictines.org by noon on Friday, Feb. 19.
The first of two Lenten study series is a scripture study, “Genesis, Part II,” facilitated by Sister Doris Oberembt. This group will meet Wednesday mornings on Zoom from 9:30 to 11 a.m. for five Wednesdays. New participants are welcome for the series beginning Wednesday, Feb. 24. To register, email doberembt@yanktonbenedictines.org by Monday, Feb. 15.
“Laudato Si,” a study of Pope Francis’ encyclical on the environment and the scriptures underlying it will meet from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday evenings. Facilitated by Sister Mary Jo Polak, the grop meets from Wednesday, Feb. 24, to Wednesday, March 31.
To register, email maryjo.polak@yanktonbenedictines.org by Monday, Feb. 15.
For more information on the Lenten series, go to www.yanktonbenedictines.org/retreats-online-group.