Pierce County’s oldest church will mark its 150th year in September.
St. John's Lutheran Church — located at 55203 854th Road in rural Pierce — will host a celebration on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 4-5, in honor of the event.
The church was organized on Oct. 23, 1871. Being one of the first churches in the area, St. John's is viewed as the “mother church” for some of the area congregations that St. John's helped get started.
Two years before its organization — in 1869 — a colony of German Lutherans from Wisconsin, followed shortly after by a group of German Lutherans from Prussia and Illinois, settled in the valley of the North Fork of the Elkhorn River. Once established and conscious of their need to worship, the families sought a Lutheran pastor.
The Lutherans at Norfolk and Pierce asked the Rev. A.W. Frese of Cuming County to serve their spiritual needs. Frese — a “reise-prediger” or “riding circuit preacher” — held services in local homes. In July 1871, Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk called its first resident pastor, the Rev. J. C. Rupprecht. His call also included traveling to Pierce. The Pierce Lutherans organized their own church in October of that year, calling it The Evangelical Lutheran-St. John’s Congregation.
Not only is St. John’s the oldest church, but it was the mother church of two other congregations, Zion-Hoskins, organized in 1902, and Zion-Pierce, organized in 1903.
In 1883, the Rev. H. Brehmer accepted a call to St. John’s. A year after his arrival, St. John’s built its first house of worship. It was located in a place between the present church and parish hall.
The first school house also was built on the church property in 1895. The school house served the congregation until the school closed in 1957. It then served as a parish center for meetings and wedding receptions. A new modern parish hall, still being used today, was built in 1962 using salvaged lumber from the school house and former teacherage
The present church building was constructed in 1913 at the cost of $8,900.
Beginning in 1972, St. John’s began discussions with daughter church, Zion-Hoskins, and the two became a dual parish, sharing a pastor. The dual parish existed until Aug. 17, 2008, when Zion-Hoskins disbanded. Many members of the Zion-Hoskins congregation transferred their membership to St. John’s.
Today, the congregation at St. John’s strives to proclaim the gospel and God's love for his people. It is the goal of the church to make everyone aware of God's presence, love and grace, with that mission accomplished through worship and action.
Today, the Rev. Jacob Tuma serves as pastor of the congregation. He was installed and began his call to serve the church in July 2020. Worship takes place at 9 a.m. on Sundays. The church also makes recorded services and sermons available on its website and YouTube channel.
Special events and services have been conducted all year leading up to its main 150th celebration set for Labor Day weekend.
Saturday’s events will begin at 2 p.m., featuring church and cemetery tours, kids games, an evening meal and Southern gospel music duet, Jim and Melissa Brady. Sunday’s events will begin with a special church service at 10 a.m., followed by a noon meal and the dedication of a History Nebraska historical marker.
Handicap parking will be available for the event, with parking available off church grounds with trolley access to the church.
A free-will offering will be accepted at mealtimes.