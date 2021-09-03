SCHUYLER — The St. Benedict Center here will host a variety of early fall events and retreats.
From Friday through Sunday, Sept. 24-26, the center will host a retreat called “Exploring the Seven Dwelling Places of St. Teresa of Avila: The Interior Castle.”
The Rev. William J. Jarema will lead this retreat on “The Interior Castle,” a work in which St. Teresa pictured the soul as a beautiful mansion in which God resides in the centermost place. In the innermost of seven dwelling places, the person becomes united with God in continuous, conscious love.
The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24 and continue until after lunch on Sept. 26.
“God’s Last Word: Love to the End. The Prophet Hosea’s Embodied Faithfulness,” will be the focus of a one-day retreat on Saturday, Sept. 25, led by Prior Joel Macul.
The retreat will spend the day focusing on the Prophet Hosea, when participants will hear how Israel’s lack of fidelity to her relationship with her Lord is met repeatedly with God’s willingness to respond to her with forgiveness and reconciliation. Reading Hosea invites participants to take a look where they might mirror the faithful love of God.
On Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 23-24, the St. Benedict Center will host “Learn How to Live a Wonderful Life,” a retreat with Lee Elliott, the executive director of the Wonderful Life Project, and the Rev. Todd Philipsen.
Research in the field of positive psychology helps people to use their strengths in the best possible way; to have effective conflict and get rid of past hurts; to increase happiness, trust and resilience; and to reduce stress. In addition, it provides a path to find purpose and meaning in life. This work fits extraordinarily well with the teachings of Jesus.
The retreat will begin at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 23 and continue until after lunch on Oct. 24.
A contemplative prayer retreat will planned for Friday, Oct. 29, through Sunday, Oct. 31, at St, Benedict Center with the Rev. Thomas Leitner leading.
This retreat involves breath practice. It is for those who have begun the practice of non-conceptual prayer. The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and conclude after lunch on Oct. 31.
Social distancing and wearing a mask is recommended for all of the retreats. To register for these events, visit www.StBenedictCenter.com or call 402-352-8819.