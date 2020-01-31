SCHUYLER — The St. Benedict Center in Schuyler will host an Ignatian Silent Retreat from Thursday, Feb. 28, through Sunday, March 1.
The Rev. Larry Gillick will facilitate the retreat called “Listening In The Gardens. Gillick was ordained in 1972 and serves as the director of the Deglman Center for Ignatian Spirituality at Creighton University.
On this silent retreat, there wil be scripture-based conferences with plenty of time for hearing, listening and comforting of spirit. Reverent silence will surround participants as they allow God to pray around and within them.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday and continue until after lunch on Sunday. There is a fee. Early reservations are appreciated.
The St. Benedict Center also has a one-day retreat called “Astronomy and Seeking God” planned from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7.
The Rev. Christoph Gerhard of Münsterschwarzach Abbey in Germany will facilitate the retreat that examines how science is not the opposite of faith; rather, both are related to each other and offer different and complementary approaches to reality.
The retreat will look into the universe and its physics and find connecting points with God, the Creator. P
There is a registration fee. Lunch can be purchased at the center.
To register for this event, visit www.StBenedictCenter.com or call 402-352-8819.