SCHUYLER — The St. Benedict Center in Schuyler will host a variety of programs as the new year begins.
BioSpiritual Focusing: Praying with the Whole Self will be a Zoom retreat sponsored by the St. Benedict Center on Friday, Jan. 22, and Saturday, Jan. 23. Facilitated by Deborah Sheehan and Jane King, the retreat will focus on a way of opening a person’s whole self — mind, body and spirit — to a deeper connectedness with God, self and others. The practice is simple yet profound and can be helpful for all ages.
Zoom sessions will be 7-9 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday
“This is My Beloved Son; Listen to Him” will be the theme of a men’s retreat Friday, Jan. 19, through Sunday, Jan. 31. Benedictines the Rev. Thomas Leitner, Brother August Schaefer and the Rev. Eugene McReynolds will direct this retreat, which will help participants listen to Christ throughout this year. The schedule includes brief conferences, silence, Mass, confession, fellowship and spiritual direction.
It is open to all ages. Scholarships are available.
Participants are asked to arrive by 7:30 p.m. Friday.
“The Spiritual Path: Setting Your Goals with God” will be the focus of a retreat planned for Friday, Feb. 12, and Saturday, Feb. 13.
Ignatian Associate Lisa Kelly will facilitate this workshop, adapted from the best-selling life-coaching program, “Best Year Yet.” It offers individuals or couples a process rooted in Ignatian spirituality to gather wisdom from the many challenges of 2020, confront perceived limitations, set goals for the coming year and learn ways to walk that spiritual path all year long.
The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday and close with Mass at 4 p.m. Saturday
A Valentine’s Day Dinner is set to begin at 4:45 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, at the St. Benedict Center. Marrie couples are invited to celebrate Mass at the chapel, which will be followed by a four-course dinner prepared by Mark and Patty Bosh. Advance reservations and prepayment is required.
A contemplative prayer retreat will take place Friday, Feb. 26, through Sunday, Feb. 28, with the Rev. Thomas Leitner officiating. This retreat, involving breath practice, is for beginners on the contemplative journey as well as for those who have some experience with it.
The retreat will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday and continue until after lunch on Sunday.
“Learn How to Live a Wonderful Life” is a one-day retreat set for Saturday, March 6, with Lee Elliot, executive director of the Wonderful Life Project, leading. Research in the field of positive psychology has shown how to be at peace, enjoy life and have an exceptional life.
Social distancing will be observed; masks are required for all of the in-person retreats. For more information or to register, call the St. Benedict Center at 402-352-8819.