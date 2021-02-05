SCHUYLER — The St. Benedict Center here has planned multiple retreats and events to take place throughout the month of February and March.
“The Spiritual Path: Setting Your Goals with God” is set to take place Friday, Feb. 12, through Saturday, Feb. 13. The retreat will be facilitated by Ignatian associate Lisa Kelly, who will help participants form a plan to put their faith into action in the upcoming year.
This workshop, adapted from the best-selling life-coaching program, “Best Year Yet,” offers individuals or couples a process rooted in Ignatian spirituality to gather wisdom from the many challenges of 2020, confront perceived limitations, set goals for the coming year and learn ways to walk that spiritual path all year long. Participants are invited to come individually or with friends or family members to support each other on their journeys with God.
The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday and close with a Mass at 4 p.m. Saturday.
A contemplative prayer retreat will take place from Friday, Feb. 26 through Sunday, Feb. 28. The Rev. Father Thomas Leitner will facilitate this retreat, which involves breath practice. The retreat is for beginners on the contemplative journey, as well as for those who have some experience with it.
The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday and continue until after lunch on Sunday.
“BioSpiritual Focusing: Praying with the Whole Self” is a single-day retreat set for Saturday, March 13. Debbie Sheehan and Jane King will facilitate this retreat.
BioSpiritual Focusing is a way of opening the whole self — mind, body and spirit—to a deeper connectedness with God, others and self.
A silent directed retreat is set to take place Sunday, March 14, through Friday, March 19, with Margie M. Walker and Marisa B. Gilbert leading the event.
Participants will spend meaningful time with the ever-present God. They will meet daily with a spiritual director, gather for prayer as a group and have the option of entering into the liturgies with the Benedictines. Centering prayer, walking the labyrinth or praying with art are other spiritual practices offered to interested participants.
The event will begin at 5:45 p.m. Sunday and continue until after lunch on Friday.
“Thinking as God Does: The Passion According to Mark,” is a single-day retreat set for Saturday, March 20. The Rev. Prior Joel Macul will facilitate the even. Participants will spend time looking closely at how Mark tells of Jesus bearing his cross and what listening to what Mark writes means for discipleship and picking up ones own cross.
Social distancing will be observed for all events. Participants are encouraged to bring their mask. Registration is required for these events, and fees for programs plus room and board may apply.
Visit www.StBenedictCenter.com or call 402-352-8819 to register.