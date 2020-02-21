SCHUYLER -- The St. Benedict Center in Schuyler has two upcoming retreats planned.
A silent directed retreat will take place beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 8, and continue until after lunch on Friday, March 13. The five-day retreat will offer blessings in abundance as participants spend meaningful time with God.
Participants will meet daily with a spiritual director, gather for prayer as a group and have the option of entering into the liturgies with the Benedictines. Centering on prayer, walking the labyrinth or praying with art are spiritual practices offered to interested participants.
The event will be facilitated by Margie M. Walker and Marisa Gilbert. As a teacher, childbirth educator, spouse, mother, grandmother and spiritual director, Walker has led retreats and journeyed with fellow pilgrims around the country for 30 years. Gilbert was the director for Knowles Mercy Spirituality Center. Her experiences in education, adult formation and spiritual director and retreat ministry have allowed her to work with a variety of age groups and religious backgrounds. Both presenters are trained in biospiritual backgrounds.
At 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 27, the Rev. Mauritius Wilde will begin presenting a retreat called, "Sober and Merciful: St. Benedict’s Journey of Mindfulness" at the center. The weekend retreat will continue until after lunch on Sunday, March 29.
St. Benedict suggested a way in which people would be able to let go of their ego and become open to the fullness of life. What he recommended is helpful for all: Sobriety not only of the stomach, but as a basic attitude of mindfulness. This retreat is an invitation to discover what God has in store every day.
Wilde has been a Benedictine monk of Muensterschwarzach Abbey in Germany since 1985. He studied philosophy and theology and then earned his doctorate at Tuebingen University. He worked as a teacher an educator at the abbey's high school and, for 11 years, was the director of the abbey's publishing house. For five years, he was the prior of Christ the King Priory near Schuyler. He now serves as prior at Sant' Anselmo, the Benedictine study house in Rome, Italy.
Mauritius is the author of several books, including "Be Yourself: The Call of a Christian." He regularly directs retreats.
A program fee and room and board fee apply for both retreats. Early registration is appreciated. For more information or to register call the St. Benedict Center at 402-352-8819 or visit www.stbenedictcneter.com.