Retreat on St. John’s Bible

SCHUYLER — The Rev. Michael Patella will present a retreat called “Encountering the Gospels in the St. John’s Bible” at Saint Benedict Center near Schuyler on Sunday, Oct. 11.
The images in the Gospel books of The Saint John’s Bible invite viewers to meet Christ and follow him in discipleship. With prayer and reflection and by using the Bible’s calligraphy and illuminations, this retreat will guide participants to view new ways of understanding Christ’s call.
Patella is a monk of St. John’s Abbey in Collegeville, Minn. He holds a license in sacred scripture from the Pontifical Biblical Institute in Rome and a doctorate in sacred scripture from the École biblique et archéologique française in Jerusalem. He is a professor of New Testament at Saint John’s University and teaches in its school of theology and seminary, where he also serves as the seminary rector and director of the Holy Land Studies program.
Patella has written in the area of Luke-Acts, Paul, Mark and angelology. His work, “Word and Image: the Hermeneutics of The Saint John’s Bible,” addresses the theology, art and interpretation of The St. John’s Bible.
The retreat will begin with Mass and blessing of The St. John’s Bible display at 9:30 a.m. and ends at 4:30 p.m. For more information or to register, visit www.StBenedictCenter.com or call 402-352-8819.