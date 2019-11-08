Religion notes for Nov. 8

Holiday fair

St. John’s Lutheran Church in Schuyler will host a holiday fair on Sunday, Dec. 8.

The event will begin with bake sale at 10:30 a.m. The shoppers mall will open at 3 p.m. and a soup supper will begin at 4 p.m. A silent auction and drawing will take place at 6:45 p.m. Items include Cargill beef, handmade quilts, gift cards, gift baskets and decorative items.

There is a fee for the soup supper. For more information, visit stjohnslutheranschuyler.wordpress.com.

Roast beef dinner

WINSIDE — The United Methodist Church here will host its annual Roast Beef Dinner on Sunday, Nov. 10, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, lettuce salad, bread and butter, dessert bar and drink are on the menu. There is a fee to attend.

The church is located at 207 Jones St. in Winside.

Carry-outs are available by calling 402-286-9010 or 402-286-4914.

Expositions set

The Community Bible Church in Norfolk is inviting the public to Expositions of the Seven Churches of Revelation 2-3 with evangelist Randy Chovan.

The Bible conference will begin Sunday, Nov. 10, and continue through Friday, Nov. 15. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday and at 7 p.m. throughout the rest of the week.

Along with practical Bible preaching, special music will be presented at each service. An adult-supervised nursery will be provided. The public welcome.

For more information, call 402-371-5000.

Schuyler author releases "Red Dolphin"

Schuyler-based author Rebecca A. Stevenson has paired with RoseDog Books to released a new spiritual novel. “Red Dolphin,” a 124-page paperback, is based on the story of the Prodigal son and follows the story of a young woman who goes on an adventure of a lifetime.

Grief share

Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2420 W. Omaha Ave., Norfolk, will meet in room 14 starting at 5 p.m. on  Nov. 12, 19, 26 for grief share. For more information contact Dave Pobanz at 402-649-5591.

