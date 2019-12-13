Religion notes for Dec. 13

Seminarian breakfast planned
The Knights of Columbus will host its annual seminarian breakfast from 8 a.m. until noon on Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 105 Elm St. in Norfolk.
The event also will include the Catholic Daughters cookie and candy sale.
Christmas Cantata set for Sunday
The choir and cast of Community Bible Church of Norfolk, 401 E. Park Ave., will present the annual Christmas Cantata on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 10:30 a.m.
“Visions of Christmas” will help celebrate the message of Christmas through beautiful music and readings. There will be a fellowship with a light lunch provided after the cantata and the public is invited to attend.
For more information, call 402-371-5000.