Seminarian breakfast planned

The Knights of Columbus will host its annual seminarian breakfast from 8 a.m. until noon on Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 105 Elm St. in Norfolk.

The event also will include the Catholic Daughters cookie and candy sale.

Christmas Cantata set for Sunday

The choir and cast of Community Bible Church of Norfolk, 401 E. Park Ave., will present the annual Christmas Cantata on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 10:30 a.m.

“Visions of Christmas” will help celebrate the message of Christmas through beautiful music and readings. There will be a fellowship with a light lunch provided after the cantata and the public is invited to attend.

For more information, call 402-371-5000.

Religion notes for Dec. 13

St. John’s Lutheran Church in Schuyler holiday fair; Winside United Methodist Church's annual Roast Beef Dinner; The Community Bible Church in Norfolk expositions.

Religion notes for Nov. 22

Religion notes for Nov. 29

Schuyler author releases "Red Dolphin"

Schuyler-based author Rebecca A. Stevenson has paired with RoseDog Books to released a new spiritual novel. “Red Dolphin,” a 124-page paperback, is based on the story of the Prodigal son and follows the story of a young woman who goes on an adventure of a lifetime.

Religion notes for Nov. 8

Grief share

Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2420 W. Omaha Ave., Norfolk, will meet in room 14 starting at 5 p.m. on  Nov. 12, 19, 26 for grief share. For more information contact Dave Pobanz at 402-649-5591.