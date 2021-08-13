St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk will celebrate Rally Sunday beginning at 11:15 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, in the church parking lot.

The event will include an outdoor carnival with games, prizes, inflatables and food.

The public is invited.

Tags

In other news

Rally Sunday planned for Aug. 15

St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk will celebrate Rally Sunday beginning at 11:15 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, in the church parking lot.