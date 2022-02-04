SCHUYLER — The St. Benedict Center here will host a variety of events in February.
“Set Your House in Order: A Program to Organize Finances and Plan Estate” is a one-day retreat featuring Columbus attorney James A. Fehringer.
The disposition of possessions after someone’s death is called an estate settlement. Deciding in advance how this will be done is known as estate planning.
This event provides an analysis of asset ownership, wills, trusts, asset management powers of attorney, health care powers of attorney, long-term care protection and charitable gift planning will be presented.
A Valentine’s Day dinner will take place on Sunday, Feb. 6. Married couples are invited to attend Mass at the center’s chapel 5 p.m. A four-course meal prepared by Mark and Patty Bosh will follow at 6 p.m. Advanced reservations and payment is required.
A single-day retreat in preparation for Lent is set for Saturday, Feb. 12.
Sister Colette Baldwin will lead the event in which participants will look at blocks to their relationship with Jesus, what can be done about them and changing the idea of Lent from giving up candy and desserts to why the church asks followers to journey with Jesus during those 40 days.
“A Taste of Contemplative Prayer” is set for Friday, Feb. 18, through Sunday, Feb. 20. The Rev. Thomas Leitner will lead this retreat on prayer that opens mind and heart and whole being to God. This retreat, involving breath practice, is for beginners on the contemplative journey.
Coming at the end of March, the center will host “Lifted Up on the Cross, I Will Draw All People to Myself: The Passion According to John” beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26, and continuing until after lunch on Sunday, March 27.
The retreat will be led by the Rev. Joel Macul.
On Good Friday each year, Christians hear the Passion according to John proclaimed. During the retreat, participants will take a closer look at how Jesus’ being lifted up is the goal of his life and the moment of forming a new people of God. In being lifted up, Jesus reveals and glorifies his Father and our Father.
Social distancing and wearing a mask is recommended for all events. There are fees for the programs and events. Registration can be completed at www.StBenedictCenter.com or by calling 402-352-8819.