HUMPHREY — Despite the news last week that the Revs. Eric Olsen and Steve Emanuel are both leaving the Archdiocese of Omaha, it will be OK.
That’s the message from the Archdiocese of Omaha.
Deacon Tim McNeil said parishioners should “be not afraid. You’ll have a leader who will understand the local issues. He will shepherd them.”
He said the archdiocese is well aware of potential priests’ movement.
McNeil said the priest personnel board meets to discuss assignments.
“They meet throughout the year with the archbishop to discuss priest assignments,” he said. “They know which priests are at the end of their term, which may be three years, six years, 12 years. They know which priests are going to retire; in other words they know which priests are subject to move. Then they start talking about who are willing to move, expressed an interest in moving, and they then start having conversations about assigning priests over multiple meetings.”
This process takes months, and the announcements of priest assignments usually happens in May, but McNeil said the Journey of Faith may mean some priests will make their own announcements.
“It’s their story to tell. Some of those have already taken place where priests have announced they are leaving, and their replacement has announced they are leaving (their parish). In the Humphrey-Lindsay area, that hasn’t been discussed,” he said.
Olsen and Emanuel made the announcements in the church bulletin.
Their last days of service to the area parishes and schools is Saturday, July 1. Olsen has served here since 2019, and Emanuel since 2021.
“I feel tremendously blessed to have been assigned here,” Olsen said.
The Archdiocese of Omaha expects to have two new priests in place before July 1.
Despite having two priests leave the same Family of Parishes at the same time, McNeil called it “manageable.”
“We know the priest personnel we are dealing with, who’s eligible to move, who wants to move. It may require undoing some decisions,” McNeil said, “but it’s not a heavy burden.”
As far as who will come to this Family of Parishes, McNeil said Archbishop George Lucas would make those decisions, and “he’s having those conversations right now for many assignments.”
McNeil said the Omaha Archdiocese worked with the Archdiocese of North Dakota, where Olsen will be serving.
“There’s conversations between bishops or bishop representatives,” he said.
McNeil added it has happened in the past, where priests have relocated to Alaska, a seminary or Third World country.
There also are instances in which bishops call an archdiocese and ask if it has available priests to serve specific ministries, such as a Native American reservation.
As for the archdiocese’s planned merger between Lindsay Holy Family and St. Francis grades 7-12, McNeil said the priests leaving would not affect those plans.
“It’ll continue,” he said.
Lucas has said the merger plan should be submitted to him by Dec. 1, and McNeil said that timeline would not change.
“Our priests are really familiar with the archdiocese, so it won’t take long for the new priest to be brought up to speed,” he said. “These guys are gifted, they can manage projects and issues, and I don’t foresee ourselves (the archdiocese) being more deeply involved.
“He (the new priest) knows the decision was made to merge the two schools,” McNeil said. “He’ll come in, with that plan in mind, and execute that plan. He also knows there are strong feelings and won’t minimize those feelings. That’s why he’s a pastor.”
The new priest will have to take over the plans for the merger when Olsen leaves.
As for Emanuel leaving the archdiocese, McNeil said, “On the whole Journey of Faith process, we knew the first year or even more than a year we would have extra priests on hand, and it would be the second and third year of executing the plan that we would start seeing the effects of the shortage of priests. So we’ll be fine, that Family of Parishes will be fine.”
On top of the merger, there are two other issues the new priests will have to address — conversations in Lindsay about starting a faith-based 7-12 school separate from the archdiocese, and St. Francis possibly building a new grade school.
Lucas, in his merger announcement in February, stated it begins in the fall semester of 2024. He said both schools would form a planning team to work on the merger, led by Olsen. A detailed proposal must be submitted by Wednesday, Dec. 1, for approval by the archbishop.
The merger came from meetings the archdiocese held with parishes and last April came the announcement that Holy Family, St. Francis, St. Michael’s in Tarnov, St. Mary’s in Leigh, and Ss. Cyril and Methodius in Clarkson would be grouped together. Platte Center is grouped with the three Columbus parishes and the Duncan parish.
The archdiocese said the Family of Parishes is needed because of a shrinking pool of priests.
At that time, McNeil said, “the numbers show that within the Omaha Archdiocese’s 23 counties, there are 105 active priests, and it projects in 10 years there will be 81 priests, based on two ordinations a year. That means there won’t be enough priests to cover all of the parishes.”
The priest shortage is caused by a few factors.
McNeil has said, “Families are smaller. The whole pool from which to draw is more shallow than years ago. I think it’s a reflection across all denominations a decline in faith-life, in that you have fewer and fewer people who outwardly and daily practice their faith, and that reduces the number even greater for potential priests.”
There also are fewer parishioners.
“I think our Mass attendance has declined 42% since 2003,” he said.