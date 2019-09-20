CLARKSON — Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson will host its parish fall festival on Sunday, Sept. 29.

A meal will be served from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at St. John Neumann Hall. The menu will include minute steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, fruit salad, rolls and desserts. Carry-out orders are available, and delivery is available in Clarkson. Children under 3 eat free.

The event also will include a giant auction at 1:30 p.m., bingo, games, bottle bonanza, a silent auction and a country store.

Tags

In other news

Doing God's work

Doing God's work

Members of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk rolled up their sleeves on Sept. 8, to participate in “God’s work. Our hands.” The event is a service day in which nearly 9,100 Evangelical Lutheran Church of America congregations take part each year.

Polka service funds to help flood victims

HOOPER — The seventh annual “God’s Work. Our Hands” Polka Sunday is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 8, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of rural Hooper. A combined worship service with Elim Lutheran Church-Swaburg will be held at St. Paul's beginning at 10 a.m. St. Paul's is located at 1843 County …

Fall fest planned at Clarkson church, school

CLARKSON — Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson will host its Fall Fest Dinner and Auction on Sunday, Sept. 29, at St. John Neumann Catholic School in Clarkson.

Grants available for flood relief

Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska recently announced grant opportunities for individuals and families affected by the March floods to help alleviate some of their unmet needs and expenses.