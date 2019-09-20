CLARKSON — Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson will host its parish fall festival on Sunday, Sept. 29.
A meal will be served from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at St. John Neumann Hall. The menu will include minute steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, fruit salad, rolls and desserts. Carry-out orders are available, and delivery is available in Clarkson. Children under 3 eat free.
The event also will include a giant auction at 1:30 p.m., bingo, games, bottle bonanza, a silent auction and a country store.