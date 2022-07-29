Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk will be a host site for the annual Global Leadership Summit.
Jordan Miller, director of worship at the church, said the conference-like learning event would feature speakers brought in via satellite from Chicago who have excelled in their leadership positions.
“It’s going to be talking about casting vision and talking about working in community with other leaders. How can we be leaders without having to try to lead each other?” Miller said.
The panel of the leadership faculty includes 12 well-known figures in their field, including Bob Iger, former executive chairman of The Walt Disney Co.; Lynsi Snyder, owner and president of In-N-Out Burger; Johnny C. Taylor Jr., president and CEO of the Society of Human Resource Management; Craig Groeschel, founder and senior pastor of Life Church; and Andy Stanley, founder and pastor of North Point Ministries.
Miller said the summit includes ideas, perspectives and stories to be applied to all leadership positions — faith-based and secular.
“There are leadership skills that translate into each area that can be used universally,” Miller said. “They have a ... fantastic lineup of speakers at this year’s summit.”
The summit is designed to strengthen the leadership skills to increase engagement, improve productivity and experience growth.
Excellence in Giving, a third-party research data firm, said based on the experiences of many who have participated, their organization is more effective because they have a clearer vision of which non-essential activities to eliminate; they have applied the team-building skills learned that increased their job satisfaction and productivity; and those who applied team-building skills from the summit say those skills allowed their organization to increase the quality of their work.
The two-day conference will take place from 9 a.m. until 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, and from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5. Registration may be done by clicking the link to the summit page on the Our Savior Lutheran Church website: www.oursav.org. There is a cost to attend and some discounts may apply if registration is completed before Sunday, July 31.
Miller said the summit would include breakout sessions where participants would have an opportunity to talk about the community and learn about leadership roles, challenges and aspects that could be improved.
“If there’s ever been someone who maybe isn’t a leader, this is a good time to maybe have that leadership seed watered,” Miller said. “I think there is a leader inside each of us in different ways. It is a great opportunity for us to grow as leaders, to meet with other leaders and to see if we can ignite great ideas, visions for the future and working community with one another.”