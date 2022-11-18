Online retreat planned

An online retreat called “The Desert Shall Bloom” will be presented by the Benedictine Peace Center at Sacred Heart Monastery in Yankton.
The online retreat will include short presentations, quiet reflection time and prayer. Participants will be invited to reflect on the text from Isaiah, “… the desert will bloom.”
The public is invited to join the Sisters on Zoom from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, for the event. There is a fee to register. Registration must be completed by Thursday, Dec. 1, by visiting https://YanktonBenedictines.org/advent-retreat or by sending an email to benedictinepeacectr@yanktonbenedictines.org.
For more information, call 605-668-6292 or visit the webpage https://yanktonbenedictines.org/advent-retreat/.