O’NEILL — Very few changes have been made to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill since it was built in 1910.
Generations of families have sat on the original hardwood pews and looked up at the brilliant stained glass windows which were imported from Germany.
Because of its beautiful Early Romanesque Revival Architecture, History Nebraska is pleased to announce the National Park Service has listed the building on the National Register of Historic Places.
The Rev. Bernard Starman, pastor of St. Patrick’s, believes that the designation of the church on the National Register will help the parishioners of Saint Patrick’s.
“This designation will help them to further realize the historical significance of our parish in O’Neill and in the state, which gives the opportunity to redouble our efforts to be the ‘voice’ of Jesus Christ to all who live and travel through our community,” he said.
Starman describes the church as a symbol of history, longevity, faithfulness, community, sharing, strength, hope, security and presence.
Built out of brick, wood, and natural stone, St. Patrick’s features two towers, a large rose window, and a 4,000-pound bell purchased from the McShane Bell Foundry of Maryland in 1886. The medieval-style stained glass windows are of excellent quality. The windows on the west all illustrate events in the life of Christ, while those on the east wall are Irish, German, and Polish saints, reflecting the ethnic diversity of the early settlers.
Also, of note, Father Edward J. Flanagan served his first parish assignment at St. Patrick’s Church in 1912. Flanagan is best known as the founder of Boys Town, which was recognized as a National Historic Landmark in 1985.
David Calease of History Nebraska’s State Historic Preservation Office describes the building as central to O’Neill’s history and heritage. “The beautiful stained glass windows throughout the building really stand out.”