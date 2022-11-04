CREIGHTON — The Omaha Archdiocese Council of Catholic Women will conduct its fall meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at St. Ludger's Catholic Church, 407 Clark Ave., in Creighton. The event will be hosted by the RNW Deanery.
Registration will be at 9:30 a.m. The registration fee includes the coffee and rolls, as well as the noon luncheon.
The meeting begins at 10 a.m. with guest speaker Cheryl Drozd, who will speak on topic of "For Such a Time as This." The board meeting will begin at 11 a.m. while the general assembly prays the rosary. Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m.
The afternoon session will end at about 3:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend. Anyone with finished baby blankets or bibs for the Christ Child Society is urged to bring them to the meeting.
Questions concerning this information should be directed to Kim Estes at 402-924-3125.