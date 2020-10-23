SCHUYLER — The St. Benedict Center in Schuyler will host a variety of programs throughout the month of November.
A contemplative prayer retreat is set to take place beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, and continuing until after lunch on Sunday, Nov. 1. Facilitated by the Rev. Thomas Leitner, this retreat involves breath practice and is for those who have begun the practice of non-conceptual prayer. Social distancing will be observed. Participants are asked to bring a mask.
“BioSpiritual Focusing: Journeying Further” is the title of a weekend retreat set to take place beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, and continuing until after lunch on Sunday, Nov. 8.
Deborah Sheehan and Jane King will lead this retreat for those who have some familiarity with BioSpiritual Focusing and seek to further open themselves to a more profound connection with God, self and others. The retreat will include presentations, partnered focusing, as well as prayer and reflection. Social distancing will be observed. Participants are asked to bring their mask.
“And the Angel Said…” will be the focus of a single-day retreat set for Saturday, Nov.
Prior Joel Macul will lead the retreat where participants will look at the two annunciation stories at the beginning of Luke’s Gospel and see what mission is revealed for the two children promised. Social distancing will be observed. Participants are asked to bring their mask.
An advent encounter will be a single-day retreat set for Saturday, Dec. 5.
Margie M. Walker will facilitate the event that will allow participants to enter into a day of quiet to explore with God and fellow pilgrims how each one is to encounter the light of the world this season.
Song, scripture, sacred art and story will help renew participants in mind, body and spirit. Social distancing will be observed. Participants are asked to bring their mask.
Registration fees and additional charges for room and board may apply. To learn more or to register, visit www.StBenedictCenter.com or call 402-352-8819.