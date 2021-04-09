Northern Heights presents passion play

Passion play
Michael Beltz portrayed Jesus Christ as more than 30 characters took the stage on Easter Sunday, April 4, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk to present its passion play. This was the third year for the production, which received more than 100 people from Norfolk’s Hispanic community, said David Martinez, pastor at the church. The program lasted about an hour and was performed in Spanish with subtitles, live music and singers. Martinez said the purpose of the presentation is to remember the great sacrifice of Jesus Christ on the Cross. He added that he would like to plan a larger-scale production for Easter 2022 “if God allows.”

