Sacred Heart Parish in Norfolk will host the Northeast Nebraska March for Life in Norfolk on Friday, Jan. 29.
Each year, several churches throughout the Archdiocese of Omaha send pilgrims to Washington, D.C., for the nationwide March for Life to promote the beauty and dignity of every human life by working to end abortion through unification, education and mobilization of pro-life people in the public square.
This year’s march in Norfolk will be held in lieu of the annual trip to the nation’s capital.
Lynnette Otero, director of teen ministries at Sacred Heart, said Norfolk-area parishes regularly have one or two busloads of pilgrims make the trip to Washington for the march. Travel plans for the march are started months before the trip, but this year’s plans were thwarted by the uncertainty of COVID-19.
“We had no idea what travel was going to be like,” Otero said. “We always take a bus, and that’s a 26-hour bus ride in close quarters. We thought that was not a wise decision.”
Otero said hosting the march locally has the potential to bring greater visibility to the issue.
“I think sometimes the march in D.C. doesn’t get very much attention because it happens every year,” she said. “Locally, we can get more visibility, and we will reach more people than even the march in D.C.”
Otero said the issues brought to light in the march are ones of human rights and human dignity for mothers and their children.
“It’s the No. 1 issue in our opinion, and bringing attention locally is paramount to more and more people being pro-life,” she said.
All ages and religious affiliations are invited to participate in the walk, which will begin at 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 2300 W. Madison Ave., and will continue along to 13th Street to the Norfolk Avenue intersection and back.
The March for Life in Washington, D.C., will take place Friday, Jan. 29, as well.
Sacred Heart Parish also is inviting the public to participate in the statewide day of prayer set for Friday, Jan. 22, the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, a U.S. Supreme Court decision that struck down laws protecting unborn babies.
Prayers will be said for an end to abortion and a deepening in respect for the humanity of unborn children.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts recently issued a proclamation declaring the Roe v. Wade anniversary as a Statewide Day of Prayer. The proclamation encourages Nebraskans to pray for an end to abortion and a deepening in respect for the humanity of unborn children.
“Nebraska state law states that it is ‘the will of the people of the State of Nebraska and the members of the Legislature to provide protection for the life of the unborn child whenever possible,’ ” according to the proclamation. “Nebraskans display our pro-life values in a multitude of ways from the crisis pregnancy centers that provide free care for expecting parents to the prayer vigils held across the state every year.”
The governor’s proclamation encourages Nebraskans “to pray on their own or with others, according to their faith, for an end to abortion.”
Nebraskans also are encouraged to take direct action to aid mothers, fathers and families in need, especially those expecting a child who cannot provide for themselves.