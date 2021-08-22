The 150th anniversary celebration of a Norfolk church will bring music to the community’s ears.
First Congregational United Church of Christ will host a performance by “A Touch of Brass” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, on the church lawn at 1102 W. Norfolk Ave. The concert is being held in honor of the 150th anniversary of the church.
First Congregational United Church of Christ’s history in Norfolk stretches back to the summer of 1869, when Col. Charles Matthewson brought his family from Pomfort, Connecticut, to the Northeast Nebraska settlement that would become Norfolk. Matthewson built a flour mill and a saw mill at what is now First Street and Norfolk Avenue. He became a leader of a small band of Congregationalists and frequently hosted religious meetings in his home.
On May 15, 1870, at the Matthewson home — under the guidance of fellow homesteader, the Rev. J.W. Kidder — the First Congregational Church was organized with 10 charter members.
A one-room church was erected at 225 Norfolk Ave. in 1871. This structure served the congregation until 1885.
In 1877, a community Christmas celebration was held at the small church. There were only about 200 people living in Norfolk at that time. A large tree that reached to the ceiling of the church was hauled to Norfolk possibly by railroad. Every child in the community was given a gift — a knife for the boys and a doll for the girls.
The second church was built on the corner of Ninth Street and Norfolk Avenue at a cost of $6,000. During the next 59 years, the church was expanded six times. By 1930, the church had grown to more than 700 members.
During the annual meeting in January 1944, the church debt was retired, but later that same evening, fire destroyed the church. It was debt free for only a few hours.
Ground was broken for the present church at 1102 W. Norfolk Ave. in April 1949. It was dedicated in the fall of 1950. The church bell from the burnt church now sits in the front lawn.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held in October 1960 for an educational wing. It was dedicated on Sept. 10, 1961.
A new constitution meeting was held approving the Constitution of the United Church of Christ in 1960. In 1967, new bylaws were accepted and the name became First Congregational United Church of Christ. A new entrance was added to the church and a ground-level fellowship hall was added in the 1990s.
The Rev. Jackie Perry currently serves as the congregation’s minister.
Those attending the concert are encouraged to bring a lawn chair. The concert is being sponsored by the Steven Uzzell memorial funds. In case of rain, the event will be in the church sanctuary.