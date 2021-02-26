Norfolk First United Methodist church said “Thanks A Latte” to area teachers on Wednesday as part of its 150-year celebration.
The church’s sesquicentennial theme is “150 Years of Sharing God’s Love” and members are doing so by offering more love and community service in 2021.
Each month, the church and its members are finding 150 ways to reach out to the community. February was designated to thank teachers; 150 gift cards for cups of coffee were purchased by church members with a request to which teacher should receive them.
On Wednesday, the 150 Celebration Committee met at the church and then went out to area schools to distribute the gift cards to 150 teachers.
In January, 150 “Thinking of You Cards” were mailed out to people in the church and community. In March, the church Easter Egg Hunt will include 150 special Easter Eggs.
The church is partnering with the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District to hand out 150 free saplings in April. Additional projects will be announced as the year progresses.
A celebration service and dinner is planned for Oct. 17 to commemorate the church’s sesquicentennial.
The Methodist church first began meeting in Norfolk in October 1871.