HUMPHREY — The calling was a slow build, but it led the Rev. Steve Emanuel where he needed to be.
After a stop in the teaching profession, he became a priest, which has led him to serve area parishes.
Emanuel was greeted on a recent Sunday morning at St. Francis High School with a community welcome in the gym.
He was raised in North Bend, received his teaching degree from Concordia University in Seward and then attended the University of Saint Mary of the Lake/Mundelein Seminary in Mundelein, Illinois, and was ordained in 1993.
After beginning his teaching career, the 57-year-old priest began to understand he had a higher calling.
“I guess it was the realization that was what I am, not what I do,” he said of becoming a priest. “There’s lot of things I can do. I used to farm, I was a teacher, I’ve had all kinds of jobs, but this seems to be what I’m supposed to be.”
There was no bolt of lightning, no epiphany, just a calling to the church.
“It wasn’t something I thought about. I was on my way to becoming a college professor. No lightning bolt, no instruction from St. Paul, no great conversion story, no burning bush, more of a sudden realization,” Emanuel said.
That’s not to say the faith has not always been strong in him. He grew up in the Catholic faith, raised by a family who helped grow his faith.
“You learn your faith from your parents, siblings, grandparents, it’s a strong Catholic community,” he said.
Since his ordination, Emanuel has been assigned to West Point, Columbus Scotus Central Catholic; Omaha Gross and back to West Point before being assigned to this area to serve St. Francis, Lindsay Holy Family, St. Michael’s in Tarnov and St. Mary’s in Leigh.
He will teach theology at St. Francis and Holy Family.
The priesthood offers something different each day, which Emanuel enjoys.
“It doesn’t matter what you’re doing, each day is a different day, and we are able to share ... the faith in Jesus Christ, the sharing of God’s love in their lives. Sharing that with a variety of people in a variety of stages in their lives is part of the full service. I knew from an early age I was going to be teaching something, I just didn’t think it would be this way,” he said.
Becoming a priest was slow for Emanuel, and probably a surprise for others, but it led him to the seminary.
The seminary was five years for him because he did not have a minor in theology, so he took one year of pre-theology and four years of theology. But becoming a priest was not just up to him.
“I had five years to decide if this is what I want to do, but also people teaching you decide if this is what we think you should be doing,” he said. “It’s a gradual evolution of making the choice, but there’s another process of whether you’re going to make it or not.”
Early on in the seminary, Emanuel said he felt comfortable he had made the right decision.
“There’s a realization that this is what I’m called to do, and you have to accept that calling,” he said.
Emanuel said part of his job is helping people connect to the truth in a world in which people hear what they want to hear.
“Presenting the message, I think that’s the constant throughout history. How do you find ways without diluting the truth, how do you help people connect to the truth, and I think that gets back to hearing what we want to hear. To me, I think that’s become more apparent because of the world we live in. It’s not the world, we created the world,” he said.
The truth does not change, but how it’s presented has to, he said, because you adjust to whoever you are talking to, and sometimes it’s as simple as whether he was speaking to a rural community or parishioners in Omaha.
“Does it change how you’re preaching or your style of preaching? I would say over the course of time, ‘Yes,’ ” he said.
When not wearing his collar, Emanuel has coached and helped out with maintenance.
“Most of the places I’ve been at before, I’ve coached, so I’ve coached my whole life, and I end up being the part-time maintenance man because there’s too much to do, and we don’t have the money,” he said.