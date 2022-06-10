The Meadow Grove United Methodist Church will celebrate its 150th anniversary.
The church began in 1872 and congregation members say it has the distinction of being among the first to have gospel meetings in the state of Nebraska.
According to records written by the Rev. Jabes Charles in September 1872, Meadow Grove was one of the first places in the state to hold gospel meetings. These were first held in a sod schoolhouse. Charter members were W. Deuel, George Rouse, F.A. Shaffer and I.A. Church.
During the 1880s, the first church was built and later moved downtown and used as a news printing shop. In 1915, the church was remodeled by means of adding two classrooms in the rear, a basement and a basement entrance.
The church is currently located at 107 Main St. in Meadow Grove. The celebration will include a 10 a.m. service on Sunday, June 21, followed by a light lunch and visiting.
Former members and friends are invited, but all are welcome to attend the celebration.