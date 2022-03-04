SCHUYLER — The beauty of marriage will be the focus of a weekend retreat set for late April at the St. Benedict Center in Schuyler.
On Friday, April 22, through Saturday 23, Deacon Dr. Steve Doran and Sharon Doran, the teaching director of Seeking Truth Catholic Bible Study in Omaha, will offer a retreat called “The Beauty of Marriage: Ever Changing, Ever New.”
It will be a marriage retreat for couples at every stage of their marital journey. Participants are invited to join the Dorans for a deeper look into the evolving mystery of marriage.
God uses his primordial sacrament in his eternal plan of salvation for all his beloved creatures and entrusts married people to help him in a unique way.
Retreatgoers will learn how God has entrusted them to be part of his redemptive plan through the gift of marriage.
The Dorans have been married for more than 36 years. They have five grown sons, two daughters-in-law and six grandchildren. They are the co-founders of the international Seeking Truth Catholic Bible Study for the past 12 years.
Steve, is a practicing neurosurgeon and permanent deacon who serves as the bioethicist for the Archdiocese of Omaha. Sharon is a scripture teacher, speaker and certified spiritual director in the tradition of St. Ignatius of Loyola.
The program will begin at 7:30 p.m. April 22 and close with Mass at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Registration can be completed by visiting www.StBenedictCenter.com or by calling St. Benedict Center at 402-352-8819.