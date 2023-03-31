The Heart of Jesus Parishes will host a marriage celebration event on Friday, April 21, at the KC Hall in Norfolk.
The event will begin with a social hour at 6 p.m. followed by a dinner at 7. The menu will include Windsor loin, a baked potato, strawberry pecan lettuce salad, green beans, a roll, butterscotch dessert and wine.
The featured speaker for this year’s event will be deacon Patrick Roche. His talk will begin at 8 p.m.
Mass at Sacred Heart Church will precede the event at 5:30 p.m. for those who would like to attend.
All are welcomed. Tickets may be purchased from the parish office. The deadline for ticket purchases is Friday, April 14.
For more information, contact Elizabeth Funk-Breay at 402-750-0205.