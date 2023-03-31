Marriage celebration

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WINDS...West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...5 PM CDT this afternoon through 7 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds may blow down limbs, trees, and power lines. Scattered power outages are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&