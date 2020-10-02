HUMPHREY — The show will go on — pretty much as usual.
The annual St. Francis Parish Bazaar & Dinner is set for noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4.
The Rev. Eric Olsen said the parish caught a break.
“We got kind of lucky in a lot of different ways,” he said. “Nobody knew what the health recommendations were going to be at the time we had to make decisions, so we just sorta guessed right, and we should have pretty much a normal bazaar. The only things that will be different are the way the food is served and seating.”
He said they planned to have a normal bazaar thinking it would be easier to cancel it or adhere to more stringent restrictions than planning a more restrictive event.
The meal will be served by those working the bazaar as patrons go through the line, and the food will be placed in to-go containers.
Seating will be available, but limited, inside the gym and outside, with social distancing recommended.
“The meal will be pretty much like it is every year, with some variations, but the normal staples will be there, but they can sit and enjoy their meal and fellowship as social distancing will allow,” Olsen said.
The day also will include the kids’ run at 11:30 a.m., games, and beer garden along with the auction and raffle drawing.
“Again, we got pretty lucky that they lifted the restrictions for those types of things. There’ll be a beer garden, which was impossible two weeks ago,” he said.
Masks are recommended but not required, but all social distancing protocols are in place.
“People should practice social distancing where possible and try not to be in contact with people more than 15 minutes if they’re not wearing a mask,” Olsen said.