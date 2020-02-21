The Benedictine Peace Center in Yankton will host two scripture study groups using the Little Rock Scripture Study.
The morning series, "The Sermon on the Mount," will be facilitated by Sister Doris Oberembt, from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. for five Wednesdays beginning Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26. The deadline for registration is Monday, Feb. 24, so books may be ordered.
The Sermon on the Mount is the heart of Jesus’ moral teaching in the gospels for all Christians. This study will challenge participants to recognize in this teaching the path that Jesus shows if believers are to live faithfully and lovingly as his disciples.
Pilgrim People, facilitated by Sister Mary Jo Polak, will meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. for five Wednesdays beginning March 4. The registration deadline is Monday, Feb. 24.
This scripture study will follow the Old Testament journeys of Abraham and Sarah, Exodus and the exile, and lead participants into a journey for today, the journey of being a disciple of Jesus.
Want to learn more?
For more information on the study, costs and registration, vist http://yanktonbenedictines.org/center-Scripture-Study/ or call 605-668-6292.