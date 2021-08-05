SCHUYLER — Several late-summer retreats are among the offerings at St. Benedict Center here for those seeking to enrich their faith.
“There’s a Wideness in God’s Mercy” is set for Friday through Sunday, Aug. 20-22.
The Rev. Bob Dufford, a musician and part of the St. Louis Jesuits, will use specially composed instrumental music and texts to help participants be present with Jesus, the Face of the Father’s Mercy during this retreat based on St. Ignatius’ Spiritual Exercises. The goal is to strengthen trust in the gracious forgiveness of God. The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday and continue until after lunch on Sunday.
“Seventy-Four Tools for Good Living” will take place Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 26-29. The Rev. Tom Hillenbrand will lead this spiritual journey through Chapter 4 of The Rule of Benedict.
The event will begin at 5:45 p.m. Thursday and continue until after lunch on Sunday.
A one-day retreat called “Creativity and Divine Surprise” will take place on Saturday, Aug. 28. Led by Glenda Dietrich Moore, this day is meant to guide participants in inviting God into their creativity and spirituality. It will combine simple art materials with contemplative spiritual practice. Participants will prayerfully explore with their senses and respond with visual creativity. No art experience is necessary; the emphasis is on the process rather than the product.
Those interested are advised to wear good walking shoes, bring a journal or sketchbook, and a simple digital camera or phone with camera.
“Beautifully Broken” is a retreat that will take place Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11-12.
Tonya Labenz, Mary Guynan and Brianna Rerucha will lead this event designed for women of all ages to bring their brokenness to Christ and allow Him to fill them with his love and healing.
The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and continue until after lunch on Sunday.
Social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended at all of the events.
Visit www.StBenedictCenter.com or call 402-352-8819 to register.