SCHUYLER — The St. Benedict Center here has added two more events to its offerings in late July.
“Fathers and Sons: Together Forever” is a retreat for fathers and sons, ages 11 years through 16 years old, that will take place Saturday, July 24, and Sunday, July 25.
Led by Edward DeSimone, Ph.D., a priest and a team of fathers and sons, this weekend will provide opportunities for open communication and mutual learning between fathers and their adolescent sons. It also will include Mass and a traditional blessing of the sons.
The weekend will include, weather permitting, a dodgeball competition, water balloon toss and a hayrack ride.
The event will get underway at 8 a.m. Saturday and continue until noon on Sunday.
A guided and directed retreat will take place from Sunday, July 25, through Saturday, July 31. The Rev. Dennis Hanneman, Sister Ann Marie Petrylka, Ellen Lierk, Brother Tobias Dammert and The Rev. Thomas Leitner will direct this silent retreat.
The group will meet daily for a conference. Each participant will meet individually with one of the directors every day. There will be an opportunity to celebrate Mass each day.
The event will begin at 5:45 p.m. Sunday and continue to 10 a.m. Saturday.
“BLOOM: Because Loving Ourselves and Others Matters” is a retreat for mothers and their daughters, ages 11 years through 14 years old, that will take place Saturday, July 31, through Sunday, Aug. 1.
Julie Delkamiller and Deb Waskowiak will lead this retreat. The weekend will provide opportunities for deepening the communication that are essential for growth into mature womanhood.
Sessions will help connect faith, relationships and healthy loving in ways that are rooted in gospel teaching and relevant today. This weekend also includes outdoor activities, weather permitting.
The retreat will start at 9 a.m. Saturday and continue until noon on Sunday.
Social distancing will be observed. Participants are asked to bring their own mask. To register or to learn more, visit at www.StBenedictCenter.com or call 402-352-8819.