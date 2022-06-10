SCHUYLER — A variety of programs are set to take place at the St. Benedict Center in Schuyler this summer.
“The Joy of Forgiveness: A Journey into Freedom” will be presented Friday, June 17, and Saturday, June 18, with Sandy Hoenig leading. Forgiving is the only way to stop the pain and bring hope for the future. Participants are invited to come on a healing journey through this practical, personal workshop, where they will identify and process the stages of forgiveness and healing. The event will provide strategies for personal or professional life to avoid or resolve hurtful situations.
Participants are asked to bring a journal for the event that will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday and wrap up by 4 p.m. Saturday.
“Have Passport–Will Travel” is the name of a one-day retreat by Brother Tobias Dammert set for Saturday, June 18.
Mark 6: 7-13 is a great invitation for a journey through life. Before one sets out for a trip, a checklist of all needed essentials is helpful in packing the suitcase. What essentials are needed for the spiritual journey? Lectio divina with the text of Mark and the illumination, Loaves and Fishes from The Saint John’s Bible will help participants create the checklist of important items for their spiritual journey. Lunch will be available for purchase.
A boundless compassion retreat will take place Sunday, June 19, through Thursday, June 23. Patty Forsberg and Jeanne Johnson will direct this retreat, which is open to people of all faiths and spiritualities.
Participants will be invited to explore the depth of the many layered components of compassion, the central quality of the life and teachings of Jesus. They will glean insights for many dimensions, including theology, spirituality, science, sociology and psychology, and will experience an opportunity for a catalyst for a renewed commitment to be a compassionate presence for oneself and others who are in the midst of pain and struggle.
The event will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday and wrap up by 4 p.m. Thursday.
Boundless Compassion facilitators’ training will take place in a workshop on Friday, June 24. Forsberg and Johnson will lead.
Participants of this event are required to attend the four-day retreat that precedes the training workshop. The workshop involves practical application of the program and assists participants in how to use their individual talents and experiences to bring the Boundless Compassion aspects into their sphere of life. The training offers the opportunity to become a certified facilitator of the program. The program runs from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
To register for any of these events, visit www.StBenedictCenter.com or call 402-352-8819.