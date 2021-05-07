SCHUYLER — The St. Benedict Center here has added two more events to its offerings in June.
From 5:45 p.m. Sunday, June 6, through after lunch on Friday, June 11, the center will offer a workshop called “Your Word is a Lamp for my Feet, a Light for my Path.” Based on Psalm 119:105, this is a retreat for religious sisters that will be led by the Rev. Thomas Leitner OSB.
Using a process called “Seeing the Word,” participants will pray with the illuminations of The Saint John’s Bible, which in its Heritage Edition is on display at the center.
“Jesus, the Healer,” will be the focus of a one-day retreat on Saturday, June 26. Brother Tobias Dammert will lead the event where Sacred Scripture will help participants focus on the healing touch of Jesus and exposes them to various ways of prayer: intercession, trust, hope and thanksgiving.
The gospel of Mark 5:21-43 and the Illumination “Two Cures” from The Saint John’s Bible will help participants to go deeper into the mystery of hope, trust and healing. In spite of every day challenges in one’s personal journey, the struggles are stepping stones to encounter God’s faithfulness that fills the heart with gratitude.
In selected scripture passages, especially Psalm 23, participants will focus on the journey. The day includes time for reflection, journaling and sharing.
“Faith and the Arts: A Creative Exploration” will be the focuse of a two-day retreat on Thursday, July 15, and Friday, July 16. Michael Bauer from the University of Kansas will lead the retreat.
The fine arts — music, dance, architecture, the visual arts, literature, poetry and film — in conjunction with human creativity itself, provide approaches to beauty and to a deepened spirituality that are invaluable in our contemporary world. Through worship, talks, sharing and practical explorations, participants will get in touch with the way the arts and creativity intersect with the life of the individual and the church.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday and continue until 3 p.m. Friday.
For both events, social distancing will be observed and participants are asked to come with a mask. Lunch is available for purchase. Program fees also may apply.
To register or to learn more, visit at www.StBenedictCenter.com or call 402-352-8819.