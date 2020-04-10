Relationships don’t get canceled even if people are practicing social distance.
Young Life members in Norfolk are emphasizing that point by practicing “physical distancing” while maintaining social relationships, said Sarah McKinley, a volunteer leader with the group whose mission is to introduce adolescents to Jesus Christ and to help them grow in their faith.
The group recently demonstrated physical distancing while meeting at Sonic for ice cream and conversation. The group remained six feet apart while carrying on a conversation about life.
“Happiness can be found in the darkest of times if you remember to turn on the light,” said Stefan Crist, a Young Life member and sophomore at Norfolk High School. “Young Life is that light for me.”
“Young Life happens if there is no school, or if the stores are closed,” McKinley said. “Relationships connect us and make us human. We need connection, especially in uncertain times like these. Connections with others give us grit and a place to voice what is happening around us.”
Young Life focuses on being with youth, sharing life-on-life experiences. It creates and develops mentoring and meaningful relationships with caring, equipped adults.
“Adventure and fun together create relationships,” McKinley said.
With school not in session, the group has changed the way its members interact by hosting events like an online scavenger hunt and video chat question of the day.
McKinley said it is important to remember that relationships do not stop because of the current distancing guidelines.
“They are more important now than ever,” McKinley said. “Just because we are not able to connect in the ways we did before doesn’t mean we stop. We will continue to find creative ways to care and do relationships with our teen-aged friends.”