Hymn Festival planned

Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk will celebrate the gift of music with a Hymn Festival beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 9.

Musicians from Christ Lutheran, Grace Lutheran and Our Savior Lutheran churches will combine as vocal choirs, handbell choirs and instrumentalists playing brass, string and timpani to present a variety of uplifting hymn arrangements and choral selections.

Scripture readings and prayers will be interspersed with hymns that include congregational participation such as “Thy Strong Word,” “My Hope is Built on Nothing Less,” “Crown Him with Many Crowns” and more.

The public is invited to attend. A reception in the church fellowship hall will follow.

Trees planted at Northeast Community College’s new urban ag farm

Things are falling into place at the new urban agriculture farm at Northeast Community College. Before the end of the spring semester, several students in various ag programs spent time planting more than 100 trees and shrubs on the 10-acre site on the east side of North Victory Road, across…

Evening with a songwriter

First Presbyterian Church, located at 104 S. 10th St., in Norfolk, will host a visit with Daryl Mosley beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 8.