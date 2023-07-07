Hymn Festival planned

Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk will celebrate the gift of music with a Hymn Festival beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 9.
Musicians from Christ Lutheran, Grace Lutheran and Our Savior Lutheran churches will combine as vocal choirs, handbell choirs and instrumentalists playing brass, string and timpani to present a variety of uplifting hymn arrangements and choral selections.
Scripture readings and prayers will be interspersed with hymns that include congregational participation such as “Thy Strong Word,” “My Hope is Built on Nothing Less,” “Crown Him with Many Crowns” and more.
The public is invited to attend. A reception in the church fellowship hall will follow.