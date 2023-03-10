YANKTON — The Benedictine Peace Center is inviting participants to enter silence and experience the rich liturgies of an in-person Triduum Retreat with the monastic community at Sacred Heart Monastery in Yankton.
The sacred three days are the holiest days of the church year when the events embracing the central mystery of the incarnation are celebrated.
The Benedictine Sisters are inviting participants to join them in this extended time of quiet, prayerful silence and the rich liturgical celebration of the passion, death and resurrection of Christ.
The Holy Week retreat will begin at 4 p.m. Holy Thursday, April 6, and end with a festive noon dinner on Easter Sunday, April 9. There is a fee, which includes a three-night stay in a single room with bath and meals. Space is limited.
Learn more and register at https://yanktonbenedictines.org/triduum-retreat/ or by sending an email to benedictinepeacectr@yanktonbenedictines.org.