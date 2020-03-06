SCHUYLER — A couple of events are set to take place at the St. Benedict Center in Schuyler in April.
The Rev. Thomas Hillenbrand, formerly a monk of Blue Cloud Abbey in South Dakota, will facilitate a Holy Week retreat called “On The Third Day He Rose Again.”
The retreat will focus on the Holy Thursday liturgy and the impact of the holy Eucharist in the daily lives of Christ’s followers. Times of silence, meditation and talks will help participants join in the mystery of Christ’s passion and resurrection.
Hillenbrand, now at Christ the King Priory in Schuyler, has served as novice master, pastor on an Indian reservation, chaplain at Mount Marty College and was a prior in Guatemala during his 50 years as a Benedictine.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, and continue through brunch on Easter Sunday, April 12.
There is a program fee, as well as a charge for room and board for this event.
A “St. John’s Bible: Heritage Edition Workshop” is planned for Saturday, April 18, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The St. John’s Bible is the first handwritten Bible, commissioned by a Benedictine monastery in more than 500 years. It has about 1,150 pages and includes 160 major illuminations.
A copy of the large, seven-volume leather-bound Heritage edition — a fine-art reproduction of the St. John’s Bible — has been donated to the center and will be on permanent display beginning in spring 2020.
The workshop is for those who are interested in becoming guides for the St. John’s Bible. Participants will get to know the St. John’s Bible and learn why and how the original manuscript was created.
Brad Neary, who serves as the director of the St. John’s Bible Heritage Program and as senior development officer for St. John’s University in Collegeville, Minn., will facilitate the event.
The St. John’s Bible workshop is free. Lunch will be available for purchase.
To register for either of these events, contact the St. Benedict Center at 402-352-8819 or visit www.stbenedictcenter.com.