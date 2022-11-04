Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk will be the host site for two upcoming events.
The first is a workshop designed to help teens learning to cope with and reveal hidden pain. The Rev. David Kipp will present at the event that is for teenagers from 14 to 19 years old who are overwhelmed with school studies, tests, sports, their job, family life, church, dating, bullying or feelings of fear, rejection, loss or shame.
The event — which will offer a Christian perspective on the topic — will take place from 3 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, in the Norfolk Youth Room No. 2 at Our Savior.
Registration is required by Monday, Nov. 14, by calling 402-371-9005.
The second event focuses on the humorous and joyful side of going from midlife into maturity. Kipp will once again lead this event that will feature 90 minutes of laughter while addressing what it means to transform from midlife into the age of retirement.
This event will take place at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, in the sanctuary of Our Savior and is open to individuals ages 50 years and older.
Registration is required by Tuesday, Nov. 15, by calling 402-371-9005.
Kipp said the materials provided for these events offer a rich amount of practical and helpful materials for each participant, and earlier participants have found the workshops to be uplifting, informative, inspirational and filled with laughter. Snacks and beverages will be provided at both events.