The Norfolk Mayor’s Leadership Prayer Breakfast is set to take place Thursday, May 6, at the DeVent Center in Norfolk.

This year’s featured speaker is Rod Handley, the founder and president of Character That Counts, which focuses on the process of being accountable to one another. Handley has published more than 30 books and enjoys speaking to corporations and universities across America.

The mayor’s leadership prayer breakfast is an event that brings business and professional leaders together. All are invited to attend this year’s breakfast, which will run from 6 a.m. until 8 a.m. and focus on providing hope and encouragement to the Norfolk area.

Registration is required. Tickets or sponsorship opportunities for the event can be purchased at http://norfolkprayerbreakfast.com/

The event is hosted by CBMC Forum Ministries, a non-profit ministry to business and professional leaders, encouraging them toward spiritual development, personal integrity, principled leadership and a desire to impact leaders in the marketplace.

Tags

In other news

Northern Heights presents passion play

Northern Heights presents passion play

Michael Beltz portrayed Jesus Christ as more than 30 characters took the stage on Easter Sunday, April 4, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk to present its passion play. This was the third year for the production, which received more than 100 people from Norfolk’s Hispanic communi…

‘Stations’ dramatization in Pierce

PIERCE — The youth group at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce will present a dramatization of The Stations of the Cross at 3 p.m. Friday, April 2, at the St. Joseph Parish Center in Pierce.

‘Heaven is for Real’ author to speak

The Briggs & Barrett Project will host guest speaker, Todd Burpo, author of “Heaven is For Real” at Our Savior Lutheran Church. 2420 W. Omaha Ave., in Norfolk.

St. Michael’s to host pancake feed

TARNOV — St. Michael’s Historical Society will host a pancake and sausage feed from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 28, at St. Michael’s Parish Hall in Tarnov.