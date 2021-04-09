The Norfolk Mayor’s Leadership Prayer Breakfast is set to take place Thursday, May 6, at the DeVent Center in Norfolk.
This year’s featured speaker is Rod Handley, the founder and president of Character That Counts, which focuses on the process of being accountable to one another. Handley has published more than 30 books and enjoys speaking to corporations and universities across America.
The mayor’s leadership prayer breakfast is an event that brings business and professional leaders together. All are invited to attend this year’s breakfast, which will run from 6 a.m. until 8 a.m. and focus on providing hope and encouragement to the Norfolk area.
Registration is required. Tickets or sponsorship opportunities for the event can be purchased at http://norfolkprayerbreakfast.com/
The event is hosted by CBMC Forum Ministries, a non-profit ministry to business and professional leaders, encouraging them toward spiritual development, personal integrity, principled leadership and a desire to impact leaders in the marketplace.