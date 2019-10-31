Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2420 W. Omaha Ave., Norfolk, will meet in room 14 starting at 5 p.m. on Nov. 12, 19, 26 for grief share. For more information contact Dave Pobanz at 402-649-5591.
In other news
Harvest Party set at Westridge United Methodist Church; Norfolk Sacred Heart Parish to host burger bash; Trunk or Treat at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church; Christ Lutheran Church ladies circle meets.
St. John’s Lutheran Church and School in rural Columbus will host its annual Oktoberfest German Dinner on Sunday, Oct. 10.
Christ the Servant Lutheran Church will host its 24th annual Holiday Boutique from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the church.
CREIGHTON — Parishioners of the 132-year-old congregation at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church here mourned a loss on Saturday.
Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk performed a "Blessing of the Animals" in the Westridge Garden on Oct. 6.
SCHUYLER — The St. Benedict Center here has scheduled a variety of faith-enriching events to take place in the fall.