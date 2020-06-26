Gospel concert coming to Neligh

In conjunction with the Neligh Old Mill Days celebration, the First Congregational United Church of Christ is sponsoring a concert by John Petersen.
The concert will be Thursday, July 2, at the Riverside Park, east shelter house, in Neligh at 7 p.m.
Petersen has performed at concerts around the United States, Jamaica and the Bahamas for several decades. He uses various instruments and soundtracks to accompany his vocals, as he shares gospel music, patriotic music, spiritual songs and hymns.
With the concert in the park this year, attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs to sit on.
Those who have questions may contact Petersen at 402-649-0624.