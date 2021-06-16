A free-admission concert featuring Dynamite Duo and the Sparklers will be Sunday, July 4, at 7 p.m. at Norfolk's First Baptist Church, 404 W. Benjamin Avenue, across from the YMCA.

In what has become a Fourth of July tradition and a celebration of traditional American values, the concert will feature patriotic, sacred, Broadway and oldies music performed to the glory of God by local musicians on band, stringed and keyboard instrumentation. Other highlights include vocal and sing-along numbers, dramatic readings, costumed characters and a salute to military veterans.

Doors open one hour before performance time. First Baptist Church is air-conditioned and handicapped-accessible.

Dynamite Duo and the Sparklers is an all-volunteer performing arts group that is in its 25th year of providing free patriotic concerts to the Northeast Nebraska community.

Free concert offered

