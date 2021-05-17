Click here to watch a video of Congressman Fortenberry congratulate Christ Lutheran Church on their 150th anniversary.

Tags

In other news

Fish from heaven?

Fish from heaven?

Manna from heaven, a sign from above or just a bird losing its lunch? Sister Ann Terese of Immaculata Monastery in Norfolk and some good friends visiting outside on the grounds of the monastery were surprised Wednesday when a fish dropped out of the sky and landed on the sidewalk in front of…

Northern Heights presents passion play

Northern Heights presents passion play

Michael Beltz portrayed Jesus Christ as more than 30 characters took the stage on Easter Sunday, April 4, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk to present its passion play. This was the third year for the production, which received more than 100 people from Norfolk’s Hispanic communi…