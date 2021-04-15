Fish from heaven?

Manna from heaven, a sign from above or just a bird losing its lunch? Sister Ann Terese of Immaculata Monastery in Norfolk and some good friends visiting outside on the grounds of the monastery were surprised Wednesday when a fish dropped out of the sky and landed on the sidewalk in front of the building.
The fish was still warm, leaving the stunned group to believe a large bird had dropped its lunch after fishing at nearby Skyview Lake Park.
In her social media post about the incident, Sister Rita Marie Tofflemire said, "In this Easter time, Jesus told the apostles to cast their nets out for a catch. We pray that the message is that our monastery will be open soon to all who come that we can share God's Love with them. We also hope and pray that young ladies will want to come and share in our Missionary Benedictine way of life! God is good all the time."