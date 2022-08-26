SCHUYLER — A variety of retreats and workshops are coming up at the St. Benedict Center here.
“Stories of Inspiration” will be presented by designer and appliqué artist, Diane Gubbels of rural Coleridge. Gubbels allows her creative spirit to speak through her quilts, using fabric and design. She will share stories that led to their creation. The event will take place from 2:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. There is no charge, but a freewill offering will be accepted.
“Investing in the Journey: A Retreat for Divorced or Widowed People” will be led by Sister Marie Micheletto, a licensed mental health professional. The changes around and within oneself when one is divorced or widowed are multiple. This workshop, designed those changes in mind, will be about naming and claiming losses internal and external; identifying ways of dealing with the losses, the fears, and the moving on; claiming the positive memories; and utilizing your spiritual life as support for the journey.
The event will take begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, and continue until after lunch on Sunday, Oct. 2.
“Finding Our Spiritual Gifts in the Third Chapter of Life” is a one-day retreat with organizational and life coach Nancy Hemesath. Those living in the retirement years are invited to a retreat to explore the spiritual gifts and opportunities available.
Hemesath will guide this process by touching on themes of solitude, gratitude, listening and wisdom. These are the elements of a successful journey inward that create a joyous, meaningful life. She has developed a business called Encore Coaching that specializes in supporting people to make the transition into a meaningful and joyous retirement.
The event will take place Saturday, Oct. 8.
“Growing in Holiness and Daily Prayer” is a weekend retreat that will be a walk with Mary, the Saints and saints in the making who can teach participants how to grow in holiness and daily prayer. Participants will see how Mary and the saints witnessed many ways to live life with energy for God and others, even under difficult circumstances.
This retreat is co-sponsored by the Pro Sanctity Movement and includes talks, times of silence, adoration, sacrament of reconciliation, Mass and spiritual direction.
The retreat will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, and continue until after lunch on Sunday, Oct. 16.
A silent directed retreat with Margie M. Walker and Marisa B. Gilbert offers four days of quiet blessings in abundance as participants spend meaningful time with the ever-present God. Participants will meet daily with a spiritual director and gather for prayer as a group. Centering prayer, walking the labyrinth or praying with art are other spiritual practices offered to interested retreatants.
The retreat will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, and conclude by 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18.
There is a cost for most of the programs. Preregistration is required. Those interested can register at www.StBenedictCenter.com or call 402-352-8819.