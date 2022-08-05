Enrichment program planned at Yankton monastery

The Benedictine Sisters of Sacred Heart Monastery’s Peace Center are offering this year’s Spiritual Enrichment Program, designed to nurture a person’s desire for a deeper life of faith.
The program will meet online one Saturday morning per month, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., from September through April. Interested men and women are welcome to gather with Sister staff members to share prayer and to talk as a group on the selected reading.
This year the program will focus on such aspects of a spiritual life as prayer; friendship; resisting racism; personal ambition and God’s work; reviving a tired faith; activism and service; seeing death without fear; love; being owned by one’s stuff; nature and finding God’s presence — all subjects of Sophfronia Scott’s book, “The Seeker and the Monk: Everyday Conversations with Thomas Merton.”
As part of this program, participants also will be able to schedule a personal silent retreat, with two overnights, at the Peace Center in Yankton.
The Benedictines who staff the center — Sisters Jeanne Ranek, Doris, Oberembt, Mary Jo Polak and Penny Bingham — said they look forward to gathering with men and women desiring to deepen their faith life by connecting with others with a similar desire.
Registration is requested by Wednesday, Aug. 24.
For more information, visit https://yanktonbenedictines.org/spiritual-enrichment-program/Register or contact the Peace Center at benedictinepeacectr@yanktonbenedictines.org.