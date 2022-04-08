Easter retreat

A Paschal Triduum retreat will take place Easter weekend at the Benedictine Peace Center in Yankton.

Participants will enter the silence and experience the rich liturgies of Holy Week with the monastic community of the Benedictine Sisters of Sacred Heart Monastery in Yankton. The retreat will begin at 4 p.m. on Holy Thursday, April 14, and conclude with a noon dinner on Easter Sunday, April 17.

To register, e-mail BenedictinePeaceCtr@yanktonbenedictines.org or call 605-668-6292 before Saturday, April 9.

