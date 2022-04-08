Easter retreat

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA... * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox, Antelope, Pierce, Boone, Madison, Platte, Colfax, Butler, Seward, Lancaster, Saline, Jefferson and Gage. * Winds...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 18 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not advisable. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&