SCHUYLER — The St. Benedict Center in Schuyler will host a variety of programs throughout the month of October.
A single-day retreat on Saturday, Oct. 3, will focus on finding God later in life. Mary Eileen Andreasen and Sister Ann Marie Petrylka will facilitate the event that discusses the new challenges and opportunities of being retired or semi-retired. The event invites participants to come and explore new ways to hear God's gentle call in later life.
Social distancing will be observed; participants are asked to bring their own mask.
Also on Saturday, Oct. 3, Brad Neary will present via Zoom a workshop on The Saint John’s Bible: Heritage Edition.
The Saint John’s Bible is the first handwritten bible, commissioned by a Benedictine monastery in more than 500 years, on about 1,150 pages. It includes 160 major illuminations.
A copy of the large, seven-volume leather bound Heritage Edition, which is a fine art reproduction of The Saint John’s Bible, has been donated to the St. Benedict Center and is now on permanent display. The workshop is for those who might be interested in becoming docents or guides for The Saint John’s Bible. Participants will get to know work, learn why and how the original manuscript was created and become familiar with the illuminations. Attendance is possible in person or via Zoom. There is no fee for this workshop, but registration is required.
“Dreams on the Spiritual Journey,” will be presented Friday, Oct. 9, and Saturday, Oct. 10. The Rev. William J. Jarema will facilitate the retreat.
Modern psychology has confirmed that dreams can help people understand themselves better and take the right steps toward living life to the fullest. Participants will explore how through the symbols and images of dreams they can discover treasures of personal growth and healing. The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday and close with Mass at 4 p.m. Saturday. Social distancing will be observed. Masks are required.
A silent directed retreat will take place Saturday, Oct. 17, through Tuesday, Oct. 20.
Margie M. Walker and Marisa B. Gilbert will facilitate as participants step out in expectant faith and await the marvels of God. These four days of quiet offer blessings in abundance as participants spend time with the ever-present God.
Retreatants meet daily with a spiritual director and gather for prayer as a group.
Centering prayer, walking the labyrinth and/or praying with art are other spiritual practices offered. Social distancing will be observed. Masks are required.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday and conclude at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
“Jesus' Mission from the Father: A Prayerful Exploration of the Brief Public Life of Jesus” will be the topic of a weekend retreat that will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, and conclude after lunch on Sunday, Oct. 25.
The Rev. Bob Dufford will facilitate this retreat based on St. Ignatius’ Spiritual Exercises. Dufford will use specially composed instrumental music and texts which help retreatants to be present with Jesus in his public life and ministry. The goal is to know Jesus more intimately, to love him more deeply and to follow him more closely. Bring an iPod, iPad, MP3 player or computer.
Social distancing will be observed. Masks are required.
Registration fees and room and board apply for many of the retreats. To register, visit www.StBenedictCenter.com or call 402-352-8819.