Doing God's work

Gail and Chris Ermels pack items at the Orphan Grain Train while Amber Schurman works in the background. In total, 87 members of St. John’s participated in the event.

Members of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk rolled up their sleeves on Sept. 8, to participate in “God’s work. Our hands.” The event is a service day in which nearly 9,100 Evangelical Lutheran Church of America congregations take part each year.

During the event, members of the Norfolk congregation took part in a variety of service activities, including painting rooms and cleaning up the yard at a domestic violence shelter house, helping Mosaic clients pack bean soup bags for the food pantry, painting and repairing at the Norfolk Rescue Mission, painting and cleaning at the Salvation Army and painting at The Zone.

